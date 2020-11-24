Barcelona Cannot Make Me Cut My Hair – Griezmann

Barcelona striker, Antoinne Griezmann has said that he will not cut his hair even if the club tells him to do so.

The Frenchman who joined the club from Atletico Madrid has been facing heavy criticism from fans for his hair which has grown long.

His underperformance at the club has been blamed on his long hair.

“I will keep my hair long even if they ask me to cut it. My children and my wife want me to keep it,” Griezmann told Jorge Valdano on the latest edition of Universo Valdano.

“I have been putting up with many different comments, and now I’ve said enough is enough. It is time to put things right.”