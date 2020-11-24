Ban Overseas Studies For Public Servants’ Children – ASUU

As a measure to stop the incessant strike action in Nigerian universities, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has called for a ban to overseas studies for children of public office holders.

This is according to a statement by the zonal coordinator of the union, Prof. Olufayo Olu-Olu.

Olufayo said that creating such a law will help revive the educational sector.

“Members of the ruling class and their cohorts have their wards schooling abroad, so they do not commit to ending ASUU strike since the political office has become occupational rather than public service.

“Until we domesticate two very important practices as laws in Nigeria, we may not get out of this doldrums -first, an act to compel all public office holders and government appointees to have their wards educated in Nigeria public schools from primary to tertiary level.

“Secondly, an act to compel all political office holders, appointees and their dependents prohibiting them from seeking medical intervention outside Nigeria. When these two laws are enacted, perhaps we will gradually see the end of needless ASUU strikes in the country.

“Until such a time when the government does the needful (our ivory towers properly funded, our withheld emoluments paid amongst other issues), the struggle continues,” the statement partly read