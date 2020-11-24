Amaechi Tenders Apology For Breakdown Of Abuja-Kaduna Trains

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, has apologized for the breakdown of the Abuja-Kaduna trains.

The trains broke down on November 18 and 20 leaving passengers stranded for hours before the problem was sorted out.

Addressing the situation, Amaechi who spoke while inspecting the Moniya train station in Ibadan said that the Chinese have been called to fix the trains.

He said, “I want to apologise to Nigerians over what happened at the Abuja-Kaduna rail station.

“We now have new locomotives, and we’ve called the Chinese because we never expected the mechanical fault at this early stage.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, the ministry and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), we apologise to Nigerians, and I’ve instructed the NRC to fix it or invite the Chinese.

“If this is happening now, then they should bring back our old locomotives, it will just affect turnaround times because we get the new locomotive to increase the turnaround time.”