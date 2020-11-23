Your Obsession Will Kill You, Tuface’s Brother Tells Blackface

Charles Idibia, brother to the popular singer, 2Face Idibia, has stepped in following incessant attacks from a fellow singer, Blackface.

Blackface and 2face used to be members of sensational music band, Plantashun Boiz before going their separate ways, and ever since, the former has been dissing the latter at any chance he gets.

In the most recent, Blackface called out 2face over the death of his personal driver for reasons best known to him.

In reaction, Charles Idibia stepped in for his brother to lambast the singer for his obsessive behavior.

Charles wrote;

“I hope you know you are a few minutes from running stack naked on the streets and singing your dead meaningless songs. Where were you when 2face housed and took care of oga benny for over 12years?

2face old time driver died now you have something to run to social media with, you are just pitiful faded wasted artist clinging to your last dieing ember of 5minute attention.

You will never tell people how 2face paid your house rent for years until you spent your own paid house rent from 2face on flex and you were kicked out of the house.

“Your uncle who housed you in festac died, what did you do? When last did you visit your own family? Do you even ever have Oga benny’s phone number? Your obsession with 2face will be the death of you, fucking idiot. [I. B].”