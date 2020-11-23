Speed Darlington Calls Out Paul Okoye For Copying Him

Controversial U.S-based Nigerian entertainer, Speed Darlington, has called out Paul Okoye, RudeBoy.
According to Speed Darlington, Paul Okoye copied his outfit.
Shortly after Paul posted a photo of himself wearing a multi-colored jacket, Speed took the photo and made a collage with a photo of him wearing the same jacket and claimed Paul copied from him.
He wrote;
“Copy copy Be original oh wait you think because we speak the same language I won’t mind? Or maybe everything is a plan, you probably know I talk a lot so copying me may trigger me to say something which boosts your slow career; who knows“
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.