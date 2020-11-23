Speed Darlington Calls Out Paul Okoye For Copying Him

Controversial U.S-based Nigerian entertainer, Speed Darlington, has called out Paul Okoye, RudeBoy.

According to Speed Darlington, Paul Okoye copied his outfit.

Shortly after Paul posted a photo of himself wearing a multi-colored jacket, Speed took the photo and made a collage with a photo of him wearing the same jacket and claimed Paul copied from him.

He wrote;

“Copy copy Be original oh wait you think because we speak the same language I won’t mind? Or maybe everything is a plan, you probably know I talk a lot so copying me may trigger me to say something which boosts your slow career; who knows“