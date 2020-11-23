Social Media Regulation: There Is No Free Freedom Anywhere – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church has made a case for social media regulation in Nigeria which has been proposed by the Nigerian government.

Bakare said that there has to be balances so as to prevent fake news.

He gave an instance of how fake pictures were used to fooled the public during the EndSARS protests.

In a recent interview with Vanguard Newspaper, the cleric said: “There is no free freedom anywhere in the world. There must be freedom with boundaries.

“I am not saying curtail them or we can’t use social media in Nigeria, but there is no nation where there are no balances. Look at the picture of a drama that was staged somewhere else that was used to say soldiers have killed protesters.

“Those things can create troubles. But we cannot be draconian. We are not going back to Decree 4. We must do things decently and orderly, listen to the people and formulate laws that will be beneficial to all of us.”