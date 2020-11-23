Saraki Condemns Killing, Abduction Of Worshippers In Zamfara

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has condemned the killing and abduction of worshippers at a mosque in Zamfara State.

Bandits stormed the mosque during Juma’at prayers on Friday, killed five and abducted the Imam, Mallam Yahaya, and 40 other worshippers.

Condemning the incident, Saraki said that such should never become the new norm in Nigeria.

He tweeted: “This attack on worshippers during Juma’at prayers, which led to the kidnapping of 40 people, including an Imam in Zamfara State, should be a major cause for concern for all Nigerians.

“These rampant cases of insecurity highlight a growing trend that must be addressed head-on. As I stated in my tweets on insecurity last week, we must see this as a problem that affects all Nigerians.

“We must deploy all available resources; tap into the knowledge and experiences of our best minds both within and out of government; and call on our friends and allies across the world to help solve our insecurity challenges.

“We need a deliberate and all-encompassing approach to ensure that such incidents are curbed or at the very least, brought to the barest minimum — because this cannot become our ‘new normal.’ It is unacceptable, and we must solve it together.”