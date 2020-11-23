Recession: Only Competent Leaders Can Rescue Nigeria – Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has said that Nigeria can only be rescued from recession by competent leaders.

Moghalu said this in reaction to the announcement by World Bank that the country has slide into recession.

In a series of tweets, Moghalu said that the COVID-19 pandemic is no excuse for the country to be in the situation it has found itself in.

His tweets read: “No surprise Nigeria is entering yet another recession. Until Nigeria is led by an intellectually competent leader, with visionary politics backed by sound economic thinking and knowledge, economic transformation will remain a dream. It’s for citizens to do the needful.

“Covid-19 contributed to our current recession, but is no excuse. Nigeria’s econony has been weak for several years. Was the 2016 recession caused by Covid too? The deeper problems of economic management led to our weak response to the Covid crisis.

“South Africa’s budgetary fiscal stimulus response to the crisis was $26 billion. Ours was a budgetary provision of N500 billion ($1.3 billion) and a @cenbank intervention of N1 trillion ($3 billion). And only a fraction of our desperately poor households received the 20K disbursements from the money budgeted.

“Unless we address the problem of our constitutional structure and the leadership selection problem in our politics, Nigeria’s economy simply can’t create prosperity for its citizens, only for a very few with the right political connections for rent-seeking.

“The few real entrepreneurs who make it do so in spite of, not because of the government.”