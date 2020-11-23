MSME Dialogue 2.0 to Host Founders of Farmcrowdy and So Fresh, Others

The Founder & CEO of Farmcrowdy, Onyeka Akumah and the Co-founder and CEO of So Fresh, Olagoke Balogun are among the speakers scheduled to speak at the second edition of MSME dialogue which will take place on Saturday, November 28,2020 at 10 am.

Other speakers expected to speak at the virtual event are Charles Ojei, CEO, HYBR Group, Esiri Agbeyi, Partner, PwC Nigeria and Dr Peter Ayim, President & Chairman of Council, Nigerian Youth Chamber of Commerce.

The theme of the event is: Tackling the Scaling and Growth Challenges for SMEs. The speakers who are business owners and subject matter experts are expected to share insights, from their wealth of experience and expertise, that will be helpful to attendees in growing and scaling their businesses.

The event, which is organized by MSME Africa, is expected to have owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Business owners from different sector in attendance.

According to the convener of event, Seye Olurotimi who is the founder of MSME Africa: “Scaling and growing businesses are major challenges for business owners in Africa especially those who fall within the MSME bracket; that is why only a small percentage of businesses started in the continent exist beyond the fifth year. The real deal is not starting a business but growing and sustaining it.

‘’This is why we have brought business owners and experts together to come discuss these all-important issues and proffer solutions’’ Olurotimi added.

MSME Dialogue seeks to address, on a quarterly basis, burning issues about entrepreneurship and running a small business as well as proffering solutions to those issues. The event aims to also provide the right knowledge and know-how for MSMEs, Entrepreneurs and Startups to enable them grow and thrive and features subject matter experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, professionals and players within the MSME Ecosystem.

MSME Africa, a multi-faceted resource platform for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Africa providing capacity development news, opportunities, articles and resources for MSMEs, Entrepreneurs and Startups. The platform is poised to build the biggest network and community of MSMEs in Africa in years to come.

Intending participants can register for the event via: http://bit.ly/MSMEDIALOGUE2