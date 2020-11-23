LASPOTECH: Dr Oluremi Olaleye Appointed As New Rector

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Dr Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye as the 11th Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).
The appointment was sequel to interview conducted by the Institution’s Governing Council and its subsequent recommendation, is for 5 years single term and takes effect from 1st December, 2020 at the expiration of the tenure of the Acting Rector, Mr. Olumide Olusola Metilelu.
