Lagos State Gives Update On Sexual Abuse Allegation Against DSP Popoola

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit has refuted the allegation of sexual advances against its purported Commander as reported in the Punch Newspaper of Sunday, November 22, 2020, with the caption “Taskforce Commander Made Sexual Advances At Me – DIDI EKANEM”.

According to a statement issued today by the Agency, preliminary investigation revealed that the claimant and owner of a Venza car with the registration APP 775 GJ was arrested for driving against traffic (one-way) around Lekki – Ajah expressway.

An enforcement team of the Agency led by DSP Kayode Popoola, made the arrest on Wednesday, 18th of November, 2020.

The investigation revealed further that the vehicle was impounded and brought to the Agency’s car park at Alausa, Ikeja.

It added that DSP Popoola, who is not the ‘Commander’ of the Agency, however, unlawfully negotiated with the motorist and collected the sum of N100,000 via bank transfer to his personal account before the vehicle was eventually released to the owner (Didi Ekanem).

The release stated further that the leader and members of the enforcement team have since been arrested and queried by the Chairman CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, pending their transfer to the Lagos Police Command for further disciplinary actions.

The Agency, therefore, warned the general public, particularly private car owners and motorcycle operators, to desist from driving against traffic (one-way) or bribe anyone to effect the release of their impounded vehicles, as both the giver and receiver are culpable in Law.