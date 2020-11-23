Invite Church Leaders To Help Nigeria Out Of Recession – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to invite church leaders towards lifting the country out of recession.

The advice was given by CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, at the induction service of Reverend Uzoma Uzoeshi and wife, as the second President of the Imo Baptist Conference.

Ayokunle said that part of the reason why the country is facing a crisis is that church leaders have been sidelined.

The CAN President said: “Do not be too big to serve God. You can be wrongly accused but when God is with you nothing will happen to you. Faithfulness is very important. When the chips are down you will not be found culpable.

“Some of you are so cheap when you see money and I advice you to operate in wisdom. The wisdom of God is on your head. This wisdom will give you gentleness. The wisdom you have will help you to fight all vices. Wisdom will make you keep at peace and you will not rush in decision-making and which will make you set your priorities right.”

He advised the newly inducted President of Imo Baptist conference, Reverend Uzoeshi, to “borrow from the wisdom of others. Part of your oversight is that all the baptist churches fulfil the covenant of the churches you can go and read the constitution. Your are in charge of the all the churches if they will continue in their ungodly activities.”

Regarding Nigeria in recession, he said: “Let the government set up an expansive and expanded economic team and have a robust conversation with church leaders so that we can be able to lift the country out of recession quickly. The government should not overlook what the church leaders can do.”

On equity, “It is our constitution that should address the issue of equity we should have a homegrown democracy. In such a way that everybody will be accommodated. In doing this we should look into our constitution.

“Our constitution has outlived it usefulness and only a fool will not call for constitution reform, we need to embrace restructuring.”