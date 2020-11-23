Home » I’m Ready For My Government To Be Probed – Ekiti Gov, Fayemi

November 23, 2020

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State says his government is not afraid of probe with the launch of the Public Procurement Law reform for all transactions to be exhibited on website for thorough financial scrutiny.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti  at a three-day public procurement workshop tagged “Promoting transparency and accountability in public  education expenditure through open contracting”  organised by the Public Private Development Centre (PPDC) in partnership with MacArthur Foundation.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Budget, Hon. Femi Ajayi, said Ekiti had keyed into  open contracting policy  and complying with  fiscal regulation via all-inclusive budgeting  that would drive its socio- economic policy for radical development.

