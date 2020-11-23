I Don’t Want To Be Kidnapped Again, Falae Cries Over Herdsmen Attack

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae, has cried out over constant attacks on his farm by suspected herdsmen.

Falae said that his farm located at Ilado in Akure North Local Government Area of the state has been attacked four times in the past week.

The former SGF who was kidnapped in 2015 begged the state government not to allow the incident to repeat itself.

He made this known in a letter addressed to the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye.

The letter read “In the last few weeks, Fulani herdsmen came into my maize farm twice to eat up and trample large sessions of the farm.

“I reported the incidents to Alh. Bello. Chairman Meyetti Allah for Ondo State, nothing has happened. In the last few days, they have gone to attack my citrus farm by stealing harvested oranges and destroying what they could not carry away.

“The police on security duty on the farm were sent to drive them away. But they have been coming back every night to attack my workers in our camp, breaking their door and carting away all their belongings!

“Please let Amotekun save us and our livelihood. They kidnapped me on 21st September 2015; they should not be allowed to do it again.”