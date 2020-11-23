FIFA Picks Two Nigerian Referees For 2023 Women’s World Cup

Two Nigerian referees have been selected by FIFA to officiate at the 2023 Women’s World Cup which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
FIFA picked a total of 156 referees and assistant referees from all over the world.
FIFA picked Ndidi Madu as a referee for the tournament along with seven others from Africa which include Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), Lidya Abebe (Ethiopia), Fatou Thioune (Senegal), Maria Rivet (Mauritius), Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco), Vincentia Amedome (Togo) and Dorsaf Ganouati (Tunisia).
Mimisen Iyorhe was selected as an assistant referee with 10 others.
They are Queency Victoire (Mauritius), Diana Chikotesha (Zambia), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco), Mary Njoroge (Kenya), Lidwine Rakotozafinoro (Madagascar), Bernadettar Kwimbira (Malawi), Fanta Kone (Mali), Carine Fomo (Cameroon), Yara Abdelfattah (Egypt).
