Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Nigerian Govt Over Hardship

Popular Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has said blasted the current administration which he described as a mean regime surviving on propaganda.

Eedris Abdulkareem said that the situation in Nigeria is so tough that those living in the country deserve to be giving accolades.

He shared on Instagram:

“When you see a Nigerian living in Nigeria, give him/her some accolades.

“It is a miracle to live here. Shocking if you save a Naira a day you may not have up to a dollar at the end of the year.

“$1=N475, A very mean mean regime, surviving on propagandas and life support system. Transmogrifying Change to Next level.”