Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Nigerian Govt Over Hardship

Popular Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has said blasted the current administration which he described as a mean regime surviving on propaganda.
Eedris Abdulkareem said that the situation in Nigeria is so tough that those living in the country deserve to be giving accolades.
He shared on Instagram:
“When you see a Nigerian living in Nigeria, give him/her some accolades.
“It is a miracle to live here. Shocking if you save a Naira a day you may not have up to a dollar at the end of the year.
“$1=N475, A very mean mean regime, surviving on propagandas and life support system. Transmogrifying Change to Next level.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.