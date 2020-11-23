Don’t Allow #EndSARS Protests To Deter You – IGP Tells Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has told the officers of the Imo Command not to allow the events of the EndSARS protests to deter them from their duties.

The IGP said this through the leader of the Evaluation Team, DCP Patrick Atayero, on Monday in Owerri.

Adamu assured the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede that they were not alone in these challenging times.

“You should not be deterred by the incidents of the last few weeks, but continue in your quest in ensuring the safety and security of the people.

“We came to tell you that you are not left alone in this challenging period; we have taken inventories of the extent of damage in Imo and I assure you that government is handling the issue,’’ he said.