Death Of APC Chairman Happened For A Purpose – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has reacted to the death of the APC Chairman of Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwo.

Shekwo was founded dead hours after he was abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital.

Reacting to his death, Bello who described it as unfortunate said God allowed it to happen for a purpose.

“His death is unfortunate, but God is not unaware. He allowed it for a purpose. May God comfort the immediate family, the APC members and the entire people of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police has said that it has deployed necessary measures towards apprehending the killers of the APC chairman.