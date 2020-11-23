Current Recession Important Than 2023 Elections – Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has advised politicians to put aside ambitions for the 2023 elections and focus on rescuing Nigeria from the current recession.

Obi who contested in 2019 as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said that the current situation is more important than the coming election.

Appearing on Channels Television, Obi blamed the President for not putting to good use the monies borrowed from other countries.

“Every other country is discussing the recession and how to pull their people out of poverty,” Obi said.

“So what we should do now is to concentrate on the monetary and fiscal policies to start pulling people out of poverty.

“If you see what happened with recent protests, you could see that we are heading into a problem.

“And I want our energy to be concentrated in that problem. The politicians, the class where I belong, should do more seriously, across party lines, to be able to arrest the situation before it gets out of hand.

“For me, it is in discussing how do we put food on people’s table? Elections will come and we can see how to select the best. But let’s deal with the recession we have just entered before 2023.”

“The cost of governance is not acceptable.

“There is too much waste. This recession is going to be worse than in 2016 because the monies we borrowed then were not properly invested,” Obi added.