BREAKING: Court Orders Senator Ndume To Be Remanded In Prison

Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South has been remanded in a prison on the orders of a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Ndume is currently remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre for failing to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.
Maina had failed to appear in court to continue his trial.
