ASUU Strike: I Have Three Children In Public Universities – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige has said that the Federal Government is committed to ending the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Lamenting the effect of the strike, Ngige said that it affects him as well because he has three children in public universities.

He made this known in an interview with Arise TV.

Ngige said, “I have three biological children in public schools. They are in public schools; they are not in private universities. Unlike ASUU members who have most of their children in private universities, three of mine are here. So, I am a very big stakeholder in the public tertiary school system.”

He added, “So, when ASUU says politicians don’t care because they have taken their children abroad, Chris Ngige cares because my children are not abroad even though they have dual nationality – two of them have American citizenship; they can be in America but I choose them to be here with me.

“So, ASUU cannot accuse me of not being nationalistic enough. Anything that will help the university system here, I am in the forefront.”