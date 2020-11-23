Home » ASUU Strike: I Have Three Children In Public Universities – Ngige

ASUU Strike: I Have Three Children In Public Universities – Ngige

From left: Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Special Technical Adviser to the Minister, Mrs Chinadu Dike; and the General-Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr Peter Ozo-Eson, during a news conference addressed by the minister on postponement of the meeting between Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); and the Federal Government, in Abuja on Tuesday (29/8/17).
The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige has said that the Federal Government is committed to ending the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Lamenting the effect of the strike, Ngige said that it affects him as well because he has three children in public universities.

He made this known in an interview with Arise TV.

Ngige said, “I have three biological children in public schools. They are in public schools; they are not in private universities. Unlike ASUU members who have most of their children in private universities, three of mine are here. So, I am a very big stakeholder in the public tertiary school system.”

He added, “So, when ASUU says politicians don’t care because they have taken their children abroad, Chris Ngige cares because my children are not abroad even though they have dual nationality – two of them have American citizenship; they can be in America but I choose them to be here with me.

“So, ASUU cannot accuse me of not being nationalistic enough. Anything that will help the university system here, I am in the forefront.”

