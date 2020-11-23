Akeredolu Sacks Commissioner For Justice, Kola Olawoye

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has terminated the appointment of Kola Olawoye as the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The governor made the announcement in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye.

Akeredolu thanked the former Commissioner for his service in his cabinet and wished him well in his future endeavor.

He also announced the appointment of a human rights lawyer, Mr Charles Titiloye, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Titiloye’s name will soon be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.