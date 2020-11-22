Super Eagles: Rohr Is Not Bigger Than Nigeria – Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has said that the technical adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, is not bigger than Nigeria.

Rohr recently failed to secure a victory against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their AFCON qualifier encounter.

The first leg in Benin saw the Leone Stars come from four goals down to equalize before playing a goalless draw in Freetown.

The results place Rohr’s job under scrutiny with many calling for his sack.

“The Eagles is Nigeria’s biggest football brand which cannot be toyed with. If Rohr fails to meet the expectations of millions of Nigerians, then we will have no choice but to do the needful,” a ministry source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Sunday PUNCH.

“The NFF must be ready to take the bull by the horns instead of hastily defending Rohr.

“This poor result trend should not repeat itself, otherwise we shall review the entire team set up.

“The Super Eagles represent more than 200 million people, they wear our national colour and sing the national anthem.

“They don’t represent any individuals or federation, but the entire country.

“The aspirations of millions of Nigerians cannot be mortgaged by an individual or small group of people.”

The source said this after the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, said that Rohr’s sack is not being considered.

Pinnick had told the BBC “Nobody is happy about what happened against Sierra Leone in both matches. But it is not enough to sack the coach because his team is still top of the Nations Cup group after four matches.

“His statistics speaks volume for him, so on what indexes do we want to sack him considering the contract recently signed by both parties.

“No matter how emotional and disappointed the fans are, there’s no basis to sack him now and he deserves to keep his job.”