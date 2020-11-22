Singer Praiz Speaks On Changing The Kind Of Songs He Sings

Singer Praiz has said that one can still be a commerically successful singer by doing RnB music.

The singer said that the mindset is the reason why he is not planning on changing the course of the music he makes.

He told Sunday Scoop, “I have always had conversations with people concerning their ideologies or meaning of commercial success. If you put out a love song that gets you booked for events and people sing along when you do concerts, that is commercial success as far as I’m concerned. They may not be in your face as club songs but love songs are commercially successful.

“I sing a lot about love. It is a reflection of my person, who I am, what I stand for and how I was raised. I believe in love.”

The singer also noted that music had done a lot for him. He said, “Music has done a lot for me that I cannot even quantify them or indicate a particular benefit. Music has done a lot for me financially. It has been an escape for the good of my mental health. It has given me global recognition and made me win awards.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind his songs, Praiz said, “Most of my songs are inspired by personal experiences. I love to create records people can relate to, either directly or indirectly. ‘Rich and Famous’ is a personal song about my hopes and aspirations as a musician. ‘Folashade’ talks about my relationship break-up. ‘Hustle’ talks about how people would be reluctant to believe in one even when they know one is great at what one does.”