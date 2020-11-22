Police Confirm Abduction Of Nasarawa APC Chairman

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the abduction of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Philip Shekwo.
The Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, confirmed the incident which happened on Sunday while addressing newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.
Longe said that security operatives have been deployed n search of the politician who was abducted from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia around 11 pm.
The APC in the state is currently divided with former Governor, Abdulaziz Yari and former Senator, Kabir Marafa heading different factions battling for control.
