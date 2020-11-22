Patience Jonathan Celebrates Husband Goodluck Jonathan On 63rd Birthday

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, has celebrated her husband and former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday.

Speaking at a family gathering held to mark the birthday, Patience said that she will always chose her husband over and over again.

She said, ”My husband, my hero, my king, the father of my children, I thank almighty God for choosing you to be my life partner.

“Not only are you the most loving husband a woman could ever wish for, but you are also my best friend. On this special birthday, I want to tell you how much I appreciate you in my life. It has been a blessing making this life journey with you.

“If I have to do it again my love, I would choose you to be my husband over and over. You are the best. To me, you mean the whole world and I love you more than words could ever express. May God bless you always. Happy Birthday.”