Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has said that his side is not equipped to win this season’s English Premier League title.

This is despite his side going top of the EPL table following a 2-0 win against Manchester City on Saturday.

Heung-Min Son opened scoring for the home side in the 5th minute before Givoani Lo Ceblos doubled the lead in the 65th minute.

“It feels good [to be top], but maybe tomorrow we are second again and honestly that would not be a problem for me, I am just happy with the evolution.

“People cannot expect us to come here and after one season we are fighting for the title.

“We are not fighting for the title, we are just fighting to win every match,” Mourinho told reporters.