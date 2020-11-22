Lagos Govt Told Us Not To Release Bodies Of #EndSARS Protesters – Mainland Hospital

The Mainland Hospital in Lagos has said that the State Ministry of Health gave it a directive not to release bodies of EndSARS protesters in their morgue.

The Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Mrs Mojisola Dada, had announced that people who are searching for loved ones should come and identify the dead bodies at the mortuary.

The public notice reads, “This is to notify the General Public that the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Hon Justice M. A. Dada (Mrs.) pursuant to Section 15, Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, 2015 the Pathology Team would want all those who have lost loved ones between 19th — 27th October 2020 (that is, next-of-kin of the victims) to provide relevant information that would assist the identification exercise.

“The next-of-kin should kindly contact the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja for the identification exercise of the Deceased.”

It would be recalled that the EndSARS protests took place from October 4 and lasted till October 20.

Also, soldiers of the Nigerian Army are said to have opened fire to disperse the protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

It is believed that the incident left many dead and injured, a claim yet to be substantiated.

When reporters visited the Mainland Hospital, they were told that the bodies can only be released with permission from the Commissioner of Health or Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Punch, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Abimbola Bowale, said, “It is only the commissioner (of health) or even Mr. Governor that can release the body to you, Sir. So, you will have to contact him.”