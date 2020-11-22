I lost N100,000 to police after #EndSARS protest – Didi Ekanem

Actress Didi Ekanem has lamented that she lost 100k to the Lagos State Task Force shortly after the EndSARS protests.

The actress who said the incident happened on November 18 said that she didn’t report it because her family told her to let it go.

“I felt extremely humiliated because I was harassed. The officers were very insensitive. I admit that I broke the law but it was not deliberate. I made a U-turn at a wrong place because I wanted to rush back to get my ulcer medications. Before I could complete the turn, some heavily armed task force officials pointed guns at me while shouting. I tried to explain my predicament but they did not hear me out. Because they saw that I was a young lady, they felt comfortable bullying and intimidating me. I cried and admitted that I broke the law. I pleaded with them to temper justice with mercy and forgive me. Because I broke the law, they felt justified (to harass me). I did not introduce myself as an actress. I just told them I was a fashion designer. I have videos of their faces but I did not want to post it online,” Didi Ekanem said.

“There were about 10 of them and one almost touched my breasts while pretending to be friendly. When their commander finally came, they told me to talk to him but they eventually drove me to Alausa, Ikeja. I pleaded with him but he started to make sexual advances at me too. He said, ‘I like you― your body, (especially) your buttocks’, and I felt so irritated. At the end of the day, he asked me to pay N200, 000 but I could only afford N100,000. I eventually made a bank transfer before they released my car. This ordeal lasted from 9am to 6pm.”