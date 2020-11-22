How My Destiny And That Of Buhari Crossed Part – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church has revealed how his destiny and that of President Muhammadu Buhari crossed part.

Recall that Bakare was the vice presidential candidate of the ANPP which fielded Buhari as its presidential candidate in 2011.

Recounting how his journey with Buhari began, Bakare said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s destiny and my destiny kissed on October 1, 1984. We had not met at the time. I had just been fired at work, two months before my wedding. I was fired on September 24, 1984.

What would I do? I went to church and my pastor, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, asked me to start my own chamber. I told him that it was not possible because of Private Practice Decree which said you must have spent five years as an apprentice before you could start.

I had not fulfilled that. But he told me to go and pray about it. I went to pray about it and God told me to start my own chamber on October 1.

I said God and Adeboye missed it because they both don’t know the law of the land. But I have learned to obey God. I asked my best man when I got married, Femi Fatunbi, to come and pray with me.

We prayed overnight from September 30-October 1. But when we woke up, we were watching television and General Buhari came on the television to say that the Private Practice Decree had been abrogated.

I prayed for him as if I had met him before. He was eventually overthrown and our path never crossed again.

I came into the Ministry and one of those who had attended my Sunday School in Baptist Church where I gave my life to Christ, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, was the person who brought Buhari to my office.

Buhari was the ANPP presidential candidate when they came. He said Buhari was meeting with pastors so that they will not put the toga of an Islamic fundamentalist on him.

I took him (Buhari) to my inner office and said to him that the spirit of God impressed on me that he wouldn’t win the presidency in 2007, but if he kept on trying, he would win. He left and our path didn’t cross again.”