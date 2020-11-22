Guardiola Tips Tottenham As EPL Title Contenders After City 2-0 Loss

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said that Tottenham Hotspurs are the biggest contenders for the English Premier League title.

Guardiola said this after losing 2-0 away at Tottenham on Saturday.

Heung-Min Son opened scoring beige the lead was doubled in the second half to earn Jose Mourinho’s men three points.

“They are top of the league. So obviously they are more contenders than anyone else right now,” he told a news conference.

“Of course, there are a lot of points to play for, we’re eight points down, we have one game less, but there are a lot of teams in front of us. We have to start winning games, if not that will not be possible, we know it. We have to try to win games, we know it.

“In terms of the game, I think we are not far away, but we struggle to score the goals right now, and it is not about particularly for one person or the other one. That is the reality, 10 goals…is not good enough.”