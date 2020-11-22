Eight NYSC Members Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

Eight members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, posted to the Wailo Orientation Camp in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Information Officer, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ibrahim Sani, the corps members contracted the virus during the three weeks orientation programme.
He said that the sample collections and investigations of all corps members undergoing training in the camp to avoid de-escalation has been ordered.
He added that a holding room had since been allocated by the state Director of the NYSC for those that are suspected to be positive cases.
Sani said, “On the recent reopening of NYSC camps, a surveillance investigation revealed that out of 600 that reported in the camp, eight corps members tested positive for COVID-19 in Wailo camp.
“To further ensure de-escalation, the executive chairman has instructed the surveillance team to carry out sample collection and investigation of all corps members undergoing training in the camp and a holding room has since been allocated by the director, NYSC for those that are suspected/positive cases.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.