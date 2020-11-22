Corpses In Our Hospitals Are From Cultists, Hoodlums’ Killings, Not Lekki –LASG

The Lagos State Government has said that the corpse at the state owned hospitals are those of cultists and hoodlums, and not those of EndSARS protesters.

This is according to the Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotosho.

He said this in reaction to a controversy generated by a statement issued by Mainland Hospital in which it said that the state ordered it not to release the corpses of EndSARS protesters.

He said, “On the announcement by the Chief Coroner that people should come and identify their dead relatives is a routine matter; it has nothing to do with what happened in Lekki. There is a law that you cannot bury anybody without a coroner’s inquest. You agree that even before Lekki, people were already being killed. Cultists were on the rampage in Ikorodu, Surulere, on Ikorodu Road and so many other places in Lagos. Also, policemen were being killed.

“There was anarchy. So the bodies that were picked up at the scene of all of these killings and fighting are the ones that the coroner is asking Lagos residents to come and identify. If it is Lekki that they say the government is trying to cover up, there is no way the government would now go out to newspapers to ask people to come and look at dead bodies.”