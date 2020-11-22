Home » Constitute A National Truth Commission On EndSARS Protest – PDP Tells Buhari

By - 5 hours on November 22, 2020
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a national truth commission over the EndSARS protests of last month.

The party said that the need for such is due to the Federal Government pushing the responsibility of judicial panel of enquires to states.

This is contained in a statement issued by PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read in part: “PDP’s call for a national truth commission is predicated on the failure of the Buhari administration to come clean on the involvement of the military in the Lekki shooting as well as the recruiting of hoodlums to attack peaceful protesters in Abuja and other parts of the country.”

