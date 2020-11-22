BREAKING: Nasarawa APC Chairman, Philip Shekwo, Found Dead

Philip Shekwo, the abducted Chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been found dead.
Shekwo who was abducted at his residence was found dead away from his house on Kurikyo road in Lafia, the state capital.
The news was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the Nasarawa State Command, Rahnam Nansel.
Nansel said that the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy and that investigation has commenced.
Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has vowed to bring those responsible for his death to Justice.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, Governor Sule said he is “personally traumatized by the gruesome and inhuman act.
“…Myself, Mr. Shekwo’s family members, the APC family, and indeed all well-meaning people are left shattered.”
