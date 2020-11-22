APC Governors’ Visit To Jonathan Affirms Nigeria is Better With PDP

The PDP asserts that the visit by governors elected on the platform of the APC to former President @GEJonathan has further affirmed that Nigeria, as a nation, is better under the governance of the PDP.

In a statement issued, the PDP said that the visit, which “is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration, also indicates that the @OfficialAPCNg, in 2015, only created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires.

It is evident that the @GEJonathan administration succeeded in office basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which we translated into people-oriented polices & programmes, in line with the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.

This visit to @GEJonathan by the

@OfficialAPCNg governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

The visit is therefore a subtle step by

@OfficialAPCNg governors into the corridors of the @OfficialPDPNig in agreement that our party holds the solution to the myriads of problems brought to our nation by their APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The @OfficialPDPNig therefore receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by the

@OfficialAPCNg to our party and Nigerians over the lies, beguilements and other irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.

We therefore caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the @OfficialAPCNg that have failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.

For us in the @OfficialPDPNig, the unity, stability, progress and development of our dear nation remain paramount and as such, we will not allow the failed and its pranksters, who have betrayed the trust of Nigerians, to mislead them once again.”