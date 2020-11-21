We Took Live Bullets To Lekki Toll Gate – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has admitted that live bullets along with blank ones were taken to the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

This is according to Ibrahim Taiwo, commander of the 81 division of the Nigerian Army.

He said this while being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) before the Lagos judicial panel on Saturday November 21.

Taiwo said that the soldiers who had live bullets were on ground to protect their colleagues who faced the protesters at the toll gate with blank bullets.

He said that the soldiers with the live bullets were also deployed to curtail the trouble being formented by hoodlums on the night.