Rob Holding Speaks On Fight Between Luiz And Ceballos

Arsenal centre back, Rob Holding has played down the alleged fight between his teammates, David Luiz and Dani Ceballos.

Luiz and Ceballos are said to have engaged in a bloody fight during training.

Both players are among the arsenal players who didn’t travel for the international break.

Luiz is said to have hit Ceballos in the face in retaliation for a tackle he didn’t like

“It’s just competitive training, that’s all we want it to be,” Holding told Sky Sports about the issue.

“We want it to be match-like, you have got to train as if it’s a match.

“You want to fight and compete for the ball. If it goes over [and] it can’t go over, it can’t go over, and it’s displaying something that’s not part of the game.

“Everything that happened was just competitive tackling and just a bit of competitiveness with the boys, which I think is not a problem at all.”

Asked if the players are friends again, Holding added: “Yeah, everyone’s friends again, everyone’s laughing and joking. It’s all good.”