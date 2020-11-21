Pogba Is Not Happy At Manchester United – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Paul Pogba is not happy at the club.

During the international break, France coach, Didier Deschamp said that the French international is not happy with the lack of playing time at Manchester United.

Addressing a press conference, Solskjaer said that he has held discussion with Pogba on the issue.

“I spoke to Paul today about it. Of course he’s not been happy when he’s not playing, and not playing really well.

“He’s not been happy with his performances. He plays in the same position for France and he does for us, so that’s not a different scenario.

“It’s about getting momentum and rhythm and he felt really strong towards the end against Portugal and towards the end of the game with Sweden, which is natural because he had Covid and he needed time,” he said.