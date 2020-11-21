Osun Assures Indigenes Of Job Security After LAUTECH Transfer

The State Government of Osun has assured its citizens that the dissolution of its joint ownership of LAUTECH, following new terms of management spelt out by the National University Commission (NUC), is in no way skewed against the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Funke Egbemode Honorable Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, State of Osun.

She said, “All workers of Osun extraction either in the College of Health Sciences and LAUTECH ceded to Osun or those in Ogbomoso are assured of job security. There will be no intimidation or discrimination against them in the discharge of their duties.

“The agreement states that indigenes of Oyo and Osun State working in either of the two entities will retain all their rights and obligations stipulated in their letters of engagements, therefore the State Government of Osun wishes to inform citizens that there is no need to fret about the dissolution, as all workers of Osun extraction are assured of the security of their jobs.

“Osun Students will also not be subjected to fees or admission differentials. They will pay the same tuition fees as their Oyo counterparts.

“The agreement ceded the LAUTECH and all its assets to Osun. Therefore, all landed properties and movable assets located at the College of Health Sciences in Osogbo, including Mercyland Hospital and Ilie are now properties of the State of Osun .

“LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, which is an independent organisation, has not been affected by this dissolution, and will therefore continue to render necessary services to our people.

“Citizens are therefore advised to continue to cooperate with the government to develop our institutions.

“LAUTECH was established in 1990 by the old Oyo State Government with the main campus located in Ogbomoso. The teaching hospital was subsequently established in Osogbo. When Osun State was carved out of the old Oyo State in 1991, both states became joint owners of the institution.

“Both Osun and Oyo states have mutually agreed that the joint ownership of LAUTECH be formally dissolved following extensive mediation by the National Universities Commission (NUC), on the need to restore tranquillity and conducive learning environment in both institutions. The decision became necessary as a result of governance and management challenges.”