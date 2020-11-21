Nobody Can Bully Us Concerning 2023 Presidential Ticket – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that it would not be bullied concerning the zone that will get its 2023 presidential ticket.

The APC said this in reaction to statements by some southern leaders; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Mbazulike Amaechi and Idongesit Ikanga.

The party advised southern leaders to lean on lobbying instead of overheating the polity ahead of the 2024 elections.

This is contained in a statement by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Nabena Yekini

It reads: “They don’t have any right to tell people what to do. It is not by force, threat or intimidation but by negotiation. If they feel strongly about the ticket, they should form their own political party and give their ticket to whichever zone they want to produce the president in 2023.

“It is called politics because you cannot impose anybody on any person. It is a game of numbers. The Southeast must lobby and tell other regions what they have for them. By the way, it is even too early to talk about zoning in 2023. Instead of heating up the polity, they should resort to alliance, lobbying and consultations.”