Manchester United Suffer Cyber Attack Ahead West Brom Game

English Premier League giant, Manchester United have said that they have suffered a cyber attack ahead of their match against West Brom.

In a statement issued on Friday, the club said that it is not aware of any breach of data involving their customers or fans.

The club assured that critical systems practiced in Old Trafford ahead of games are in place.

The statement read: “Manchester United can confirm that the club has experienced a cyber attack on our systems.

“The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption.

“Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.

“Club media channels, including our website and app, are unaffected, and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers.

“We are confident that all critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational and that tomorrow’s game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead.”