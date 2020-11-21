Kogi Monarch Speaks Against Scrapping Of SARS After Robbery Attack

A first class traditional ruler in Kogi state, the Ohi of Adavi, HRH Alhaji Muhammad Ireyi Bello, has narrated how he narrowly escaped death when he was ambushed by gunmen along Lokoja-Abuja highway.

According to the monarch, he was returning from the 3rd day firdau prayers for late Hon.Suleiman Kokori, the deceased member of the Revenue Mobilisation and physical commission, held in Abuja when he ran into the gunmen at Magajiya village, near Banda in Kogi state on Tuesday, November 17.

Narrating his ordeal on Friday November 20, he said the SUV carrying him and other occupants had slowed down to pass through a bad spot on the road when some heavily armed men suddenly jumped out from the bush and opened fire on his vehicle.

He added that it took the courage of his driver to miraculously manoeuvre the car through the rain of bullets without any of the occupants sustaining injury.

While thanking God for saving his life, the traditional ruler attributed the spike in banditry and armed robbery attacks on highways to the recent scrapping of SARS by the Federal government without ”providing a substitute.”

“You don’t scrap a whole system because of little defects, especially where there is no immediate substitute.” he said.

The Ohi appealed to the Federal government to put a substitute in place as quickly as possible and also take steps to rebuild the self confidence of the force.