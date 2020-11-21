I Can’t Join Others In Castigating Tinubu – Fayose

The former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has said that he won’t join others in castigating APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Fayose said that Tinubu can be liked to Ahmadu Bello Sardauna and Obafemi Awolowo whose contributions can’t be hidden.

Fayose said: “I am not championing the course of Tinubu, I am not in the position to do that, but there is no denying the fact that Tinubu is a prominent Yoruba leader, whether in APC or in PDP. There is no gainsaying that fact. Fayose is a prominent son of Yoruba nation. Governors Nyesom Wike , Ifeanyi Okowa, Okezie Ikpeazu, are prominent sons of southern Nigeria.

“What I am trying to say is that, we can’t hid their identities and goodwill for political reasons. We can’t deny their contributions. Other leaders from the North like Ahmadu Bello Sardauna, they made different impacts not necessarily like Awolowo. So, Tinubu has paid his dues. I have paid my dues, Okowa has paid his dues, Wike has paid his dues, we need to acknowledge them.

“The late Balarabe Musa, who was a leader of note and repute, cannot be forgotten in history. For me, Tinubu, has paid his dues, I stand by that. I have not seen Tinubu after the Ekiti election by any means, we haven’t even met at a function or saw him passed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with me on the death of my sister, does it mean we are on the same page politically? No. I will not sit down in any corner to shoot down Tinubu. I am not a member of APC and I will never be. But I supported Governor Fayemi to be governor by Tinubu’s influence at a time”.