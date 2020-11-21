Guardiola Slams Mourinho Over Comment On Raheem Sterling

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has slammed Jose Mourinho after he questioned Raheem Sterling over his withdrawal from England International games.

Mourinho had casted doubt on the injury claim by Manchester City on Sterling who missed the UEFA Nations League games of England.

The Portuguese said that the England International will feature for Manchester City in their next game which makes the injury claim doubtful.

He said this in response to England manager Gareth Southgate who said that some clubs are encouraging their players to turn down England games.

In response to be claim about Sterling, Guardiola said, “Mourinho has to speak to the doctor for the national team of England and the doctor for Manchester City.

“He has to go to the doctors of the national team and Manchester City. Except maybe Mourinho is a doctor, I don’t know.”