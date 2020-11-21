EPL: Tottenham Hotspurs Beat Manchester City 2-0 At Home

Tottenham Hotspurs have defeated Manchester City 2-0 at home in the English Premier League game played on Saturday

Jose Mourinho’s men scored the first goal of the game inside the fifth minute of the first half through Heung-Min Son.

City did everything possible to response but had a goal disqualified after Gabriel Jesus handled the ball Tottenham’s box.

The tempo of the game continue just as it was in the first half with City pressing and Tottenham looking dangerous on the counter attack.

Substitute Lo Celso who came on in the 65th minute got the second for Tottenham after capitalizing on a through pass from Harry Kane who pressed from a counter attack.