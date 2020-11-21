Buhari Doesn’t Interfere In NNPC Affairs – GMD, Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has said that President Buhari doesn’t interfere in the affairs of the corporation.

He said this on Friday while speaking at a media interaction with National Association of Energy Correspondents in Abuja.

Kyari said that Buhari supports the corporation towards effective delivery of growth in the industry.

“I can tell you that the privilege we have today in this company of having unfettered control without any distraction or interference to make decisions and be accountable and responsible for our decisions has never happened until this government.

“I can tell you this because I have been around for 29 years and have worked closely with the top management of the NNPC for about 15 years.

“This is the only president who has never asked NNPC to do something.

“I have the personal privilege to have access to Mr President, to his private audience and I can tell you that under no circumstances has he controlled what we want to do.

“He only wants to know and be sure that what we are doing is in the best interest of the country,” he said.

The GMD said that the Corporation’s new focus was on gas development as the most resilient source of energy in the energy transition process.

“The only oil and gas that survived during the COVID-19 with minimal negative change was gas. Gas will help the country out of its major challenge of electricity.

“The biggest challenge we have here is to take electricity to homes, industries and to use the resources we have to create that energy this country needs.

“Today for two reasons we are not getting electricity because the production is low and we are not able to transmit it to those who need it.

“That means there is a bottleneck in transmission and distribution system,” he said.