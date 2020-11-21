Bolanle Ninalowo Thanks Wife For Giving Him A Second Chance

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has thanked his wife for accepting him back after their marriage had an issue in the past.

The actor also thanked her for allowing him reunite with his two children.

He said: “She is quite an introvert. We are practically two opposite people that complement one another well. Before I became a celebrity, I used to show off my wife. She looks like my mother and I had always prayed to marry a woman that looks like her. I admire my wife and I’m obsessed with her. I have messed up so much in the past and I figured I could rewrite my own story. I am fortunate to have got a second chance, so I am just living my dreams. I am not living to impress anybody.”

He added that “I am blessed and don’t forget that it’s a privilege to have what I have. Our love story is not that of a rich man that met a beautiful girl. We have been together for 16 years and have come a long way. We have been through so much. I had always imagined being successful in the entertainment industry and having a beautiful wife by my side.