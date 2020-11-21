Bandits Could Kidnap Buhari, Deji Adeyanju Mocks President

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has said that President Muhammadu Buhari may end up getting kidnapped by bandits due to the increase in the activities.

This was after seven police officers were kidnapped by bandits who ambushed them in Mariga Local Government Area of the State.

Concise News also learnt that 12 Assistant Superintendent of Police were kidnapped by bandits this week.

Reacting to the incidents, Deji Adeyanju tweeted:

“Bandits have also abducted 7 police officers in Niger State. They killed one officer in the process.

“Bandits may abduct Buhari soon. Our country is going down daily but Buhari is busy hailing himself.”