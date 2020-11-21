APC Governors, Caretaker Committee Visit Goodluck Jonathan

Some governors and caretaker committee members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have visited Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja.

The APC members visited the former leader to felicitate with him on his 63rd birthday.

This heightens rumours that Jonathan is being pressured to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The governors who visited him are Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.

Also, a former Senate President Ken Nnamani was among the Entourage.

Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.